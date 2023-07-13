 Skip to main content
Brent Venables responds to Mike Gundy’s Bedlam comments

July 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Brent Venables in a hat

Brent Venables opened his tenure as OU football coach with a rousing victory against UTEP on Sept 4. Photo Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

One hot topic at Big 12 media days has been the future of the Bedlam rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, with the Sooners poised to move to the SEC in 2024. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables addressed that issue on Thursday.

Venables said he loved rivalry games and pointed out that the Sooners have largely had the upper hand in the in-state rivalry against the Cowboys. He added, however, that it was not up to him whether or not Oklahoma and Oklahoma State play annually.

Previously, Oklahoma tried to pin the end of Bedlam on Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, suggesting that the Cowboys were the impediment toward scheduling future games. Gundy fired back at that sentiment then, and did so again on Wednesday when the same topic came up.

For now, the final rivalry game in the near future will be played on Nov. 4 in Stillwater. After that, the Sooners will head to the SEC, and no further meetings are on the horizon.

Brent VenablesOklahoma FootballOklahoma State Football
