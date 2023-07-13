Brent Venables responds to Mike Gundy’s Bedlam comments

One hot topic at Big 12 media days has been the future of the Bedlam rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, with the Sooners poised to move to the SEC in 2024. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables addressed that issue on Thursday.

Venables said he loved rivalry games and pointed out that the Sooners have largely had the upper hand in the in-state rivalry against the Cowboys. He added, however, that it was not up to him whether or not Oklahoma and Oklahoma State play annually.

OU’s Brent Venables: “I’m not in control of whether we play Oklahoma State. I love rivalry games. Oklahoma & Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years. Oklahoma has been dang good in those games. I’d love to play the game. We’re gonna play the schedule they put in front of… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 13, 2023

Previously, Oklahoma tried to pin the end of Bedlam on Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, suggesting that the Cowboys were the impediment toward scheduling future games. Gundy fired back at that sentiment then, and did so again on Wednesday when the same topic came up.

For now, the final rivalry game in the near future will be played on Nov. 4 in Stillwater. After that, the Sooners will head to the SEC, and no further meetings are on the horizon.