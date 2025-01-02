Big 12 commissioner demands changes over controversial targeting decision

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is among those who want to see changes after the Arizona State Sun Devils were controversially denied a key targeting call late in Wednesday’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Yormark issued a statement Thursday calling for national standards to be created and applied to CFP officiating. The statement comes after Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe was not flagged for what looked like targeting on Arizona State’s final drive of regulation, even after the play was reviewed. Had the penalty been called, the drive would have been extended and the Sun Devils would have had a chance to win the game in regulation.

“As a member of the College Football Playoff management committee, I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State’s final drive of the 4th quarter with (CFP executive director) Richard Clark,” Yormark said in the statement. “Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed. These standards will be crucial to the CFP’s future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next.”

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark asks for a review of CFP officiating after the targeting call that wasn’t called on ASU’s final drive in regulation: pic.twitter.com/5HjeBhXoGV — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2025

Certainly, Yormark is sticking up for Arizona State, who won his league this year. Ultimately, though, he is right, and the inconsistent application of targeting will inevitably bite another team at some point if the situation is not addressed.

Arizona State had other chances to win the game that they did not take advantage of. A big missed call in that spot, however, is a tough pill to swallow.