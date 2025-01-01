 Skip to main content
Texas gets away with targeting penalty against Arizona State

January 1, 2025
by Larry Brown
Arizona State FootballCollege Football Playoff 2024Michael TaaffeTexas Longhorns Football

Texas targeting

The Texas Longhorns caught a big break in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday when a targeting foul was not called late in the game.

Arizona State had a 3rd-and-15 late in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 24. Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt passed to Melquan Stovall for 10 yards, and Stovall got drilled by Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe.

Replays showed that Taaffe had hit a defenseless Stovall in the head and neck area, which would typically trigger a targeting infraction.

Despite Taaffe’s hit seeming to be a targeting foul, the officials reviewed it and declined to call a penalty.

Fans were surprised that targeting was not called on the play.

Rather than getting a first down, Arizona State had a 4th-and-5 and decided to punt to keep the game tied. Texas had a chance to win the game, but kicker Bert Auburn missed his second straight field goal attempt, sending the game to overtime.

