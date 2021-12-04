Brian Kelly has already made his first firing at LSU

Brian Kelly has bailed on his players at Notre Dame, been hired as head coach at LSU and faked a southern accent while pandering to his new fans. Now he’s also fired his first Tigers holdover.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Kelly has terminated long-time strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt.

SOURCES: Brian Kelly let go of LSU’s longtime strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, who helped spark the football program to 3 national titles, sources tell me and @BrodyAMiller. Moffitt's tenure began in 2000. He is the first LSU staffer who has been informed he’s out. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 4, 2021

As Feldman notes, Moffitt had spent the past 21 years at LSU and is beloved by players and coaches alike. Over the course of his career, Moffitt helped lead LSU to three national championships.

In 2003, Moffitt was named College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by America Football Monthly. In 2011, he was given the College Coach’s Choice Award by Strength Performance.

Originally hired by Nick Saban, Moffitt survived three different staff changes. He could not, however, survive Brian Kelly.

Turnover is common when a new head honcho is brought in, but Kelly wasted no time targeting a program great. Moffitt was the first one shown the door, but he will certainly not be the last.

Image: Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Newly named LSU Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly answers media questions after being introduced in a press conference at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports