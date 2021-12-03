 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 2, 2021

Video of Brian Kelly faking Southern accent during speech goes viral

December 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Brian Kelly holds a microphone

Brian Kelly has been an LSU Tiger for just a few days, and in that time span, it didn’t take him long to develop a Southern accent.

Kelly spoke at halftime of LSU’s basketball game against Ohio on Wednesday. The new head football coach sounded a whole lot different from how we’re used to him sounding.

Take a listen to his accent:

Kelly was so obviously faking that accent. It sounds nothing like him.

Here is a comparison of his farewell speech to his Notre Dame players against the LSU halftime video:

Does it get any more phony than that?

Kelly left Notre Dame and went to LSU for the money. The Tigers better hope he brings them results. For now, he’s turning into a punching bag.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus