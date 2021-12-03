Video of Brian Kelly faking Southern accent during speech goes viral

Brian Kelly has been an LSU Tiger for just a few days, and in that time span, it didn’t take him long to develop a Southern accent.

Kelly spoke at halftime of LSU’s basketball game against Ohio on Wednesday. The new head football coach sounded a whole lot different from how we’re used to him sounding.

Take a listen to his accent:

Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8 — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 2, 2021

Kelly was so obviously faking that accent. It sounds nothing like him.

Here is a comparison of his farewell speech to his Notre Dame players against the LSU halftime video:

I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. pic.twitter.com/JTzuIA2s2n — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 3, 2021

Does it get any more phony than that?

Kelly left Notre Dame and went to LSU for the money. The Tigers better hope he brings them results. For now, he’s turning into a punching bag.