Brian Kelly makes huge gesture to bolster LSU recruiting

LSU coach Brian Kelly is putting his money where his mouth is after a disappointing season on the field.

Kelly announced Friday that he and his wife Paqui will match all donations to the school’s NIL fund up to $1 million through early February. It marks the second $1 million donation Kelly has made to the university, as he also contributed to the construction of new training facilities in 2022.

“In order to remain among the nation’s elite in this new world of college athletics, we have to be competitive in all areas of our program. I am committed to doing all that we can to win championships at LSU,” Kelly said in a statement. “While we are not permitted to financially support our NIL efforts directly, Paqui and I can certainly match this tremendous fanbase’s generosity by investing in the future of LSU Athletics through the Tiger Athletic Foundation.”

By rule, Kelly cannot donate directly to the school’s NIL collective. To get around that, his donation will be to the Tiger Athletic Foundation, which funds various athletic programs through funding of facilities and private scholarships.

Kelly’s gift is solid incentive to boost LSU’s NIL funds, and the coach could probably use some wins in that department. He was hoping for much more than the 8-4 season the Tigers put together in 2024, and elements of the fan base have begun to turn on him. Considering this was the worst of Kelly’s three seasons at LSU record-wise, that is not a huge shock.

The recruiting news has not been great for LSU lately either. 2025 could be a make-or-break season for the LSU coach.