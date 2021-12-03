Brian Kelly trolled on social media over staff rejections

Brian Kelly’s LSU tenure has gotten off to an awkward start, as he has struggled to get any of his former Notre Dame assistants to follow him to Baton Rouge.

Kelly has been turned down by multiple Notre Dame assistants despite reportedly making significant offers to try to tempt them into following him to LSU. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman appears set to replace Kelly as head coach at Notre Dame despite Kelly’s efforts to get him to take the defensive coordinator position at LSU. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was also targeted by Kelly, but Rees opted to remain at Notre Dame.

Defensive line coach Mike Elston also turned down the chance to follow Kelly to LSU. He announced his decision in a very public way.

Notre Dame is home!! 12 years and counting!! Let’s ride fellas!!

☘️☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/pdIMsTCqh7 — Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) December 2, 2021

According to John Brice of Football Scoop, director of football administration Beth Rex is essentially the only notable name to leave Notre Dame and join Kelly at LSU.

With Kelly already the subject of criticism and mockery for how his departure was handled, social media had a field day reacting to this series of rejections.

Brian Kelly looking at all his assistants he’s bringing to LSU. pic.twitter.com/hk9dV5eEmF — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 2, 2021

So Brian Kelly couldn’t convince a single assistant to leave Notre Dame? They definitely got a group chat behind his back this whole time lmao. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) December 2, 2021

My face when all of Kelly’s assistant coaches decided to stay at Notre Dame and chase a Natty 🤩🤩 #FreemanEra #FBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/OAjHGY230i — Everything ND (@EverythingND_) December 2, 2021

Notre Dame assistant coaches when Kelly asked them to leave Notre Dame: pic.twitter.com/wEfHtMQDfo — Travis The Artist/Captain. Dolphins & ND=Playoffs (@irishbullphins2) December 2, 2021

Kelly trying to get Notre Dame assistant coaches to follow him to LSU. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/VWFoEP2q8n — Tony Violi (@cigarmc) December 2, 2021

High-level coaching changes at this level are always a bit awkward. Kelly’s change, however, has gone worse than most. It wasn’t just that he essentially ghosted the entire school after the LSU news broke. He handled it poorly and awkwardly with players, and seems to have alienated a lot of people at Notre Dame. Maybe that’s why so few assistants are eager to follow him out the door.

In the end, this might not affect Kelly’s ability to win at LSU, but it doesn’t reflect too well upon the coach.

