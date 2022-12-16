Alabama stars make big decision about bowl game

The Alabama Crimson Tide find themselves in an unusual situation, as they are preparing to play a bowl game that does not actually have playoff implications. Despite that, two key players are planning to play anyway despite the potential implications for their futures.

Both quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson plan to play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Both Young and Anderson are considered potential top-five draft picks, and will likely be playing their final game for the Crimson Tide.

Sources: Alabama's Bryce Young and Will Anderson are both planning to play in the Sugar Bowl. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 16, 2022

These decisions buck the trend of NFL Draft hopefuls deciding not to play in non-playoff bowl games to minimize the risk of injury ahead of the pre-draft process. Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, and Jalin Hyatt are among the high-profile names to opt out of their teams’ bowl games so far this season, with more likely to follow.

Young in particular has had injury scares this season, so it was no guarantee he would want to play. Both he and Anderson are among the best at their positions in the college game, so fans will be able to appreciate seeing them in Crimson Tide uniforms one final time.