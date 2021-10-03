Buk M. Buk arrested for murder of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a party last week, and an arrest has been made in the case.

Salt Lake City police announced on Sunday that 22-year-old Buk M. Buk been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Buk was arrested in Draper, Utah. Salt Lake City Police chief Mike Brown said information from the public led the authorities to Buk.

“In a time of need, we turned to our community,” Brown said. “We asked people to come forward and to share the information they had. Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe. So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting.”

Lowe, 21, was killed at a house party near the Utah campus. He was in his third season with the Utes. Several current and former Utah players paid tribute to him after he was killed.