Caleb Williams has message for Shedeur Sanders after thrilling showdown

September 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Caleb Williams in a USC headband

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) watches game action against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders staged one of the more thrilling games of the college football season on Saturday, with Williams’ USC Trojans outlasting Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes 48-41.

Williams threw for 403 yards and six touchdowns in the victory, narrowly beating Sanders’ 371 yards and four touchdowns. The pair shared a moment after the game, with Williams relaying a sample message to Sanders: “Keep balling.”

There is plenty of mutual respect here, and with good reason. Both Williams and Sanders have been outstanding this season, and both have a future in the NFL. Williams definitely is not giving Sanders any ammunition for a disrespect narrative in the future, either.

Williams is viewed as the likely No. 1 pick in next April’s NFL Draft. At this rate, he may win a second straight Heisman Trophy first, too.

