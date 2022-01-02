Cam Rising suffers injury late in Rose Bowl

Cam Rising went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl on Saturday following a sack.

Utah was beginning a possession following an Ohio State touchdown to tie the game at 38 in Pasadena. On their first play from scrimmage, Rising was sacked for a 7-yard loss. He was brought down hard and required medical attention on the ground.

Cam Rising was able to walk off with trainers after this hit. 🙏 for 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/UBq6C0dRuA — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 2, 2022

Rising eventually was able to walk off the field and into the medical tent. Bryson Barnes replaced Rising in the game and Utah punted on their possession.

Rising was 17/22 for 214 yards and two touchdown passes prior to his injury. He also had rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown.

ESPN later reported that Rising’s helmet was put away, indicating the injury knocked him out for the game.