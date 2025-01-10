Carson Beck makes decision on his transfer destination

Carson Beck did not take long to decide on his new school after deciding to return for one more year.

Beck has committed to the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025 season, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The Georgia quarterback will succeed NFL-bound Cam Ward as the Hurricanes’ starter in his final college season.

Sources: Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck has committed to Miami, with an announcement of his commitment expected soon. Beck, a two-year starter for the Bulldogs with a 24-3 career record, will succeed Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward there. pic.twitter.com/JeTyW3biW8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2025

Miami had been named as an immediate favorite when Beck decided to enter the transfer portal. The program envisions itself as a championship contender and had an opening at the quarterback position, so this makes a lot of sense for both parties. Beck also appears to have some ties to one high-profile Miami student-athlete, which did not hurt their case.

Beck had planned to enter the NFL Draft, but reversed course on Thursday after determining that another year of college could benefit his draft stock. He threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his second full season as Georgia’s starter this year. He is currently recovering from elbow surgery that he had after suffering an injury in the SEC Championship Game.