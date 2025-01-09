Carson Beck linked to 3 teams after transfer news

Carson Beck is reportedly planning to return to college next season with a team other than Georgia, and a few favorites to land the quarterback have already emerged.

College football fans were stunned on Thursday when news surfaced that Beck has decided to enter the transfer portal. The senior announced less than two weeks ago that he was entering the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has had a change of heart.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAFee Show,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel named Miami as the early favorite to sign Beck. The reporter noted how Cam Ward, who could be the top overall pick in the NFL Draft, pulled a similar move last year. Ward initially said he was turning pro but then decided to transfer from Washington State to Miami.

“My quick brush on making some calls on this today is that Miami would loom as the favorite for Carson Beck,” Thamel said. “They, right now, don’t have an incumbent starter at quarterback. Mario Cristobal has shown an affinity from the success that Cam Ward has had to have an established guy come in.

“There obviously is gonna be the lingering issue of Beck’s elbow, which would probably cause him to miss part of spring. You may have to adjust spring around him. Again, that’s not confirmed or done. But I think if you’re handicapping where he could go, that would certainly be one of the options.”

Thamel also mentioned Texas Tech as a potential suitor for Beck.

Pete Nakos of On3 added one other school to the mix, which is Ohio State. The Buckeyes will also have a new starting quarterback in 2025 with Will Howard headed to the NFL.

Beck threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his second full season as Georgia’s starter this year. He is currently recovering from elbow surgery that he had after suffering an injury in the SEC Championship Game.

Beck has been dating a well-known athlete who goes to Miami, so that could play a role in his transfer decision.