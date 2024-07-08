Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck appear to be dating

College sports appears to have a new power couple.

The Cavinder Twins shared some photos and videos on their social media accounts over the weekend that led to speculation about Hanna Cavinder dating Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Hanna and Beck were seen getting quite cozy with one another while spending time with Haley and her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Hanna had her arm around Beck in one photo the Cavinder Twins shared on Instagram from Paw Paw Lake, Mich. You can scroll through the collection of photos to see it:

Beck was also shown hanging all over Hanna in a video that Haley shared on TikTok.

Cavinder and Beck certainly have plenty in common. Both are living the life now that college athletes are allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness. The Cavinder Twins took a year off from playing last year but intend to return to Miami for the 2024-25 season. They recently announced a big new endorsement deal.

Beck, who spent last year as Georgia’s starting quarterback and has won two national championships with the Bulldogs, is also raking in the NIL money. He recently defended himself for driving an exotic car.

Life is good for Beck and the Cavinder Twins, and it appears Carson and Hanna have decided to enjoy it together.