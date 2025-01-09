Carson Beck reportedly makes stunning decision on his future

Carson Beck recently announced that he will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, but the quarterback has reportedly had a change of heart. That does not mean he is returning to Georgia, however.

Beck is planning to enter the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3 reported on Thursday.

The decision is a shocking one. Beck suffered a UCL injury in his right elbow during the SEC Championship Game last month. He is not expected to begin throwing until next spring. He announced on Dec. 28 that he was planning to enter the NFL Draft but would support Georgia during their College Football Playoff run.

Georgia lost 23-10 to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Sophomore quarterback Gunner Stockton, who played well in relief of Beck during a thrilling SEC Championship Game win, finished 20/32 for 234 yards and a touchdown.

It is unclear why Beck has decided to remain in college and explore playing for a team other than Georgia. He has enjoyed a great deal of success since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in 2023. He threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year while completing 64.7 percent of his passes.

Beck may not have been happy with where he was projected to be taken in the upcoming NFL Draft. He will become the top transfer quarterback available, which means he will receive huge NIL offers from schools.

Stockton is now the favorite to enter 2025 as Georgia’s starting quarterback. Another notable quarterback recently decided to transfer from Georgia as well. Though, it is not out of the question that Kirby Smart will pursue upgrades of his own in the transfer portal.