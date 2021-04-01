Could Chad Morris’ new job lead Lincoln Riley to release Chandler?

Chad Morris landed a new job that could have an interesting consequence.

Morris, a longtime Texas high school football coach turned college coach, is returning to the high school level. The 52-year-old accepted the job at Allen High School in Texas, which is one of the powerhouse programs in the state.

Morris previously coached at five different Texas high schools. His final stop before moving to college was at Lake Travis, whom he led to back-to-back perfect seasons that culminated in state championships. Morris eventually became the head coach at SMU and then Arkansas, where he had a terrible tenure.

Morris’ son Chandler is a quarterback who joined Oklahoma last year. Chandler has already announced a transfer to TCU, but Lincoln Riley has not released him from his letter of intent.

Will Riley be motivated to do so now? Allen has top prospects he will likely want to recruit. Kyler Murray, who later starred at Oklahoma, went to Allen.

If Riley soon has a change of heart regarding Chandler’s status, Chad’s new job could be the reason why.