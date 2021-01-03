Chandler Morris announces transfer from Oklahoma to TCU

Chandler Morris is on the move.

A few days after announcing that he was leaving Oklahoma, Morris shared that he was headed to TCU.

Excited to be headed to Fort Worth! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/ctINotVu06 — Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) January 3, 2021

Here was the note Morris posted on Twitter about his decision to transfer.

I want to thank Coach Riley, the staff and the University of Oklahoma for the opportunity they gave me. After much thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to leave OU. I will forever be indebted to this great program. Thank you and God Bless. — Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) January 1, 2021

Oklahoma is not only losing Morris, but also Tanner Mordecai. Both quarterbacks said they were leaving the Sooners. Mordecai will be playing at SMU.

Morris is the son of former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris. The freshman quarterback went 3/5 for 39 yards passing and had two rushing touchdowns this season. Both he and Mordecai were behind Spencer Rattler on the depth chart.