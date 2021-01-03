 Skip to main content
Chandler Morris announces transfer from Oklahoma to TCU

January 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chandler Morris is on the move.

A few days after announcing that he was leaving Oklahoma, Morris shared that he was headed to TCU.

Here was the note Morris posted on Twitter about his decision to transfer.

Oklahoma is not only losing Morris, but also Tanner Mordecai. Both quarterbacks said they were leaving the Sooners. Mordecai will be playing at SMU.

Morris is the son of former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris. The freshman quarterback went 3/5 for 39 yards passing and had two rushing touchdowns this season. Both he and Mordecai were behind Spencer Rattler on the depth chart.

