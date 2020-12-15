Duke QB Chase Brice enters transfer portal

Chase Brice’s Duke career will amount to one disappointing season.

Brice has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com. The quarterback served as Duke’s starter in 2020, his first season since transferring from Clemson.

Brice was a significant disappointment for Duke this season. The junior completed just 54.7 percent of his passes, throwing 10 touchdowns alongside 15 interceptions. His issues were a big reason the Blue Devils went just 2-9.

The former Clemson quarterback served as Trevor Lawrence’s backup before transferring to Duke. That was part of what made him such a big get for the Blue Devils at the time. Between his poor season and his very quick decision to enter the transfer portal, it’s clear that Brice didn’t settle in at Duke and is very eager to move on for his senior season.