Chip Kelly has great explanation for who will call plays at Ohio State

Ohio State will have many experienced offensive-minded coaches on their staff this year, which has led to questions about who will be calling plays for them.

Ryan Day, who joined Ohio State in 2017 as a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before becoming the head coach full time in 2019, has called plays for the offense since arriving at the school. Also on the staff is Brian Hartline, who is a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Additionally, the program hired Chip Kelly, who has several years of head coach experience and is regarded as a top offensive mind. Kelly is listed as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Kelly joined “The Pat McAfee Show” for an interview on Thursday and was asked how playcalling duties would be divided for the offense. Kelly had a great answer.

“Simple, I said it the other day: I’ll call all the good plays, and Ryan will bear the brunt of all the bad plays,” Kelly joked.

“That’s what you have to do as a head coach,” Kelly said to laughter.

Though Kelly had a humorous response, he didn’t answer the question. Will Day cede more control of the offense over to Kelly, who coached Day at New Hampshire when Day was a college quarterback? We may eventually find out.

Until then, what we do know is that Kelly seems to be very loose and happy now that he no longer is a head coach.