Report: Chip Kelly interviews with NFC team for OC job

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has been a hot name among NFL coaching candidates of late.

Kelly has been keenly interested in a return to the NFL. The 60-year-old coach, who was already been interviewed by at least one NFL team, has yet to be offered a job.

According to The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak, Kelly on Tuesday got himself another OC interview. The interview will be with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kelly was recently linked to the Seahawks, but reports suggested Kelly was part of a “package deal” with former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Hearing that not only is an NFL-return likely for former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, but that it could take the form of a "package deal" with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. The Seahawks are a likely destination. — Shane Hoffmann (@shane_hoffmann) January 23, 2024

Quinn has since been hired by the Washington Commanders and opted for Kliff Kingsbury to be his OC. Kingsbury was the same man who initially beat out Kelly for the Raiders’ OC job. Despite Kingsbury giving up the Raiders gig, Las Vegas still didn’t choose Kelly.

The Seahawks ended up hiring former Baltimore Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their next head coach. The interest for Kelly appears to remain even without Quinn in the picture.

Kelly’s UCLA squad went 8-5 this past season. Even with a 25-13 record over the last three campaigns, Kelly does not exactly have the highest approval rating among UCLA supporters.

Kelly is making a relatively hefty salary from UCLA, which he probably wouldn’t be able to match by taking an OC job in the NFL. It’s entirely possible that the Bruins coach is using the NFL interest as leverage over the school. On the other hand, Kelly may have also been nudged to look for other opportunities elsewhere.

Kelly has four seasons of NFL head coaching experience under his belt. He has a 28-35 record following stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-2015) and San Francisco 49ers (2016).