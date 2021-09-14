Chris Petersen not interested in USC job

USC fired Clay Helton as its head football coach on Monday, and Chris Petersen has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the job. Apparently he is not interested.

Petersen resigned as the head coach at Washington back in 2019. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, he has no desire to return to coaching at this time.

Petersen made Boise State into a powerhouse program and surprised many when he left. He then turned Washington back into a winner in the Pac-12. He is 147-38 as a head coach. He has proven he could win in the Pac-12 and would likely have success at USC, but he’s obviously not up to the challenge.

Though he is young by coaching standards at 56, Petersen seemed burnt out when he turned over the Washington program to Jimmy Lake.

