Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder has bold prediction for CFP

Desmond Ridder offered a bold prediction for the College Football Playoff following Cincinnati’s big win on Saturday.

Ridder passed for three touchdowns in his Bearcats’ 35-20 win over the Houston Cougars in the AAC Championship Game. Ridder has been brilliant this season, passing for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He was asked after the game about his Bearcats heading to the CFP, which will become a formality when the final rankings are released on Sunday. Ridder had a big prediction.

“Now we’re on to another one. We’re going to take it one game at a time. And now we’re going to win the national championship,” Ridder said.

"We're going to take it one game at a time, but now we're going to win a national championship." Desmond Ridder's confidence 📈 @GoBEARCATS pic.twitter.com/uUwBjVdiqV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 5, 2021

If Cincinnati is going to win the national championship as Ridder says they will, they will likely have to beat Georgia and Alabama. They’re already 13-0. If they make it 15-0, nobody will be able to say anything negative about them.

Photo: Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws a pass in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.