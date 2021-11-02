Report: Clay Helton to be named head coach at Georgia Southern

Clay Helton was fired by USC less than two months ago, but he has reportedly already landed another head coaching job.

Helton is expected to be named the next head coach at Georgia Southern, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported on Tuesday that Helton has been mentioned as a possibility for Georgia Southern in recent weeks.

Helton was named the interim coach at USC in 2015 before the tag was removed. He finished with a record of 46-24 at the school with just one bowl victory. The Trojans have not posted a winning record since 2017, when Helton led the team to a Pac-12 championship.

Georgia Southern had been searching for a new head coach since firing Chad Lunsford in late-September. The Eagles are 2-6 this year after having won at least seven games in three straight seasons, so Helton will be tasked with trying to rebuild the program.

Between the massive buyout he had at USC and now securing a new head coaching gig, Helton has quickly landed on his feet after being fired.