Clemson DE Xavier Thomas to miss part of Notre Dame game after ejection

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the first half of next weekend’s game against Notre Dame after being ejected from Saturday’s game against Boston College.

BC had a 2nd-and-14 at their 28 with under seven minutes remaining in the game. Phil Jurkovec went back to pass and threw an interception. The interception was negated by Thomas though, who was called for roughing the passer for his hit on the Eagles quarterback.

Xavier Thomas was ejected for this hit He’ll also miss the first half of #1 Clemson vs #4 Notre Dame next week pic.twitter.com/ib6HxsH7o1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 31, 2020

Thomas had a sack on the previous play to move BC back four yards.

The Eagles ended up turning the ball over on downs on the possession. A safety gave Clemson a 34-28 lead, which was the final score. Clemson is now 7-0 headed into their game against Notre Dame, which they’ll play the first half without Thomas.