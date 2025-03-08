Eddie George could land notable coaching job

Former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George is in the running for a notable promotion.

George is among three finalists for the Bowling Green head coaching position, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. George interviewed for the job on Friday, and a final decision is pending in the near future.

Sources: Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has emerged as a target in Bowling Green’s head coaching search. A final decision is expected in the near future, as he was one of three finalists interviewed on Friday. pic.twitter.com/8JZZ8LllIs — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 8, 2025

Former Titans great Eddie George speaks to the crowd during halftime ceremonies at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Photo Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

George just finished his fourth season as head coach at Tennessee State, where he has authored a fairly impressive turnaround. After going 9-13 in his first two seasons, George led the program to the FCS playoffs this season and was named Coach of the Year in the Big South-OVC.

The former running back is still best remembered for his playing career. In addition to his outstanding stint at Ohio State, he starred for the Tennessee Titans franchise in the NFL, and remains the organization’s all-time leading rusher with 10,009 career rushing yards.

Bowling Green would represent a big promotion for George, as it represents a jump to FBS and the MAC. It also represents a pretty good situation. The Falcons went 7-6 and qualified for a bowl game, but must replace former head coach Scot Loeffler, who left to become the new quarterback coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

George actually found himself on the NFL radar this offseason. His work at Tennessee Tech has clearly impressed, and it seems only a matter of time before he gets a bigger job.