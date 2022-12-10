College RB grabs fan’s beer after scoring touchdown

There have been many legendary touchdown celebrations in recent years, but Sacramento State running back Marcus Fulcher took the cake on Friday night. Or perhaps more accurately, he took the beer.

After a 35-yard touchdown scamper, Fulcher reached into the stands and grabbed a beer from a fan. He took a quick sip before returning it and rejoining his teammates as they celebrated in the endzone.

#FCSPlayoffs are the best. Marcus Fulcher with the 35-yard touchdown run AND THE CELEBRATORY BEER. #SacState #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/sB4qAdcAgy — Emily Van Buskirk (@Emilnem) December 10, 2022

Unfortunately for Fulcher and the Hornets, that’s about where the fun ended. Their historic season came to a close with a 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word in the highest-scoring FCS playoff game of all-time.

The game also featured a fourth quarter that saw 57 total points scored, including a dramatic go-ahead touchdown for the Cardinals with just 27 seconds remaining.

Fulcher gained 129 total yards to go along with the one score, but also dropped an easy touchdown pass shortly after his beer chug.

Incarnate Word will go on to play North Dakota State in the semifinals with the winner heading to the FCS Championship Game on January 8.