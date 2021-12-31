Colorado football coach says he lost everything in Boulder fire

An unprecedented fire is wreaking havoc through the Boulder area in Colorado, causing great damage and destruction. One Colorado football coach shared just how destructive things are.

Mark Smith, an inside linebackers coach for the Buffaloes, tweeted on Thursday night that his family lost every material possession they had due to the fires, including their home and cars.

Just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone. Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community. Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health. — Mark Smith (@coachmarksmith) December 31, 2021

Thousands of people were being asked to evacuate their homes as the fires burned through Boulder County. The fires burned down hundreds of buildings and homes, including Smith’s.

The Boulder County Sheriff believes the fires were started by downed power lines from gusty winds that grew into much bigger fires.

This is absolutely gut wrenching. The wildfire ongoing near Boulder, Colorado is being fueled by wind gusts that are so strong it’s nearly impossible to contain it all. Praying for those families that lost today. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/QOiiUREZAI — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) December 31, 2021

Airline passenger aboard flight from Denver captures bird’s-eye view of wildfire burning in Boulder County, Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency. https://t.co/nnhyaX6W4B pic.twitter.com/u05F5URSCG — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2021

The fire is already regarded as the most destructive in Colorado state history.