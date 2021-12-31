 Skip to main content
Colorado football coach says he lost everything in Boulder fire

December 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

An unprecedented fire is wreaking havoc through the Boulder area in Colorado, causing great damage and destruction. One Colorado football coach shared just how destructive things are.

Mark Smith, an inside linebackers coach for the Buffaloes, tweeted on Thursday night that his family lost every material possession they had due to the fires, including their home and cars.

Thousands of people were being asked to evacuate their homes as the fires burned through Boulder County. The fires burned down hundreds of buildings and homes, including Smith’s.

The Boulder County Sheriff believes the fires were started by downed power lines from gusty winds that grew into much bigger fires.

The fire is already regarded as the most destructive in Colorado state history.

