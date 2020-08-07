Colorado State puts football activities on hold after verbal abuse and racism allegations

Colorado State has put its football activities on hold in response to allegations of verbal abuse and racism on Friday.

Rams athletic director Joe Parker issued the following statement:

“Today, we learned of some extremely troubling allegations of racism and verbal abuse from CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically.

“Colorado State University is committed to being an anti-racist university, and we will not tolerate any behavior or climate that goes against that core value. Moreover, CSU Athletics is committed to the health and well-being of student-athletes above all other priorities, and this includes their mental health. We believe it is our responsibility to make sure that all student-athletes feel welcomed and valued as members of an inclusive athletics community.

“I have consulted with President McConnell about these new allegations, which obviously deeply concern her as well. Effective immediately, and for the best interests of our student-athletes, I am pausing all football-related activities indefinitely. This includes practices, workouts, and team meetings. I have also asked President McConnell to expand the independent investigation she announced on Tuesday to include a comprehensive review of our athletic department and football program specifically related to allegations of racism and verbal abuse. While we have been working hard towards playing football this fall, the holistic well-being of our student-athletes is our unequivocal top priority. We must and will address these allegations before we focus on playing football.”

This action by the CSU athletic department comes days after a report accused the football program of not following health protocol related to COVID-19. However, several players disputed that report.

Colorado State is in its first season under new head coach Steve Addazio. Their first game is scheduled for Sept. 19 against Northern Colorado.