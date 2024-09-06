Connor Stalions has already been promoted at his new job

Connor Stalions is moving on up in the world of high school football, and he is doing it fairly quickly.

Stalions has been promoted to acting head coach at Detroit Mumford High School in Michigan, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. The promotion came after head coach William McMichael suffered a mild stroke last week.

McMichael confirmed to CBS Sports that Stalions is currently leading the team, adding that his own return was “unknown.”

The infamous former Michigan staffer joined Mumford as a volunteer defensive coordinator earlier this year. While the hire provoked some controversy, McMichael said at the time that Stalions was knowledgeable and skilled and worked well with high school players.

Stalions is the central figure of an ongoing NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing program he ran at Michigan. There were even suggestions that he snuck onto an opposing team’s sideline in disguise while employed by the Wolverines. Despite all that, his high school coaching career appears to be going quite well, at least in the early going.