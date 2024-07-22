Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions to tell his story in documentary

Connor Stalions has a story that most sports fans want to hear, and the former Michigan staffer will soon be sharing it.

Netflix announced on Monday that an upcoming episode of the “Untold” series will be dedicated to Stalions. The documentary, which is called “Sign Stealer,” will be available to stream on Aug. 27.

“Connor Stalions shares his side of Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing scheme that turned him into a viral villain,” a Netflix promo reads.

Stalions is the alleged orchestrator of the Michigan sign-stealing scheme that remains under investigation by the NCAA. He resigned from his position with the team last year after evidence piled up that he illegally scouted opponents and stole their signals.

Michigan maintained that former head coach Jim Harbaugh had no knowledge of Stalions’ actions, so it will be interesting to hear Stalions’ side of the story.

Stalions grew up a Michigan fan and had a deep desire to help the football program win. He was even willing to break the rules to help the Wolverines succeed. Though he is no longer formally affiliated with the program, Michigan fans made it clear how they feel about Stalions after the national championship game.