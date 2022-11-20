Crowd for Texas A&M against UMass was embarrassing

Texas A&M fans did their best UCLA impression on Saturday.

The Aggies were facing UMass in a non-conference game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Though the announced crowd for the game was just over 90,000 fans, a view at the start of the third quarter showed very few fans present.

That’s not good at all, especially for a school known for its strong fanbase. But there are a lot of factors that contributed to the poor attendance.

For starters, the Aggies entered the game 3-6. Their fans have not been happy this season. Secondly, they were facing a 1-9 team in a non-conference matchup. Third, the conditions for the game were pretty miserable. It was cold, rainy and windy.

If Texas A&M were better and facing a better team, the fans would have stuck it out. But that doesn’t look good for an SEC West program regardless of the circumstances. At least A&M pulled out a 20-3 win to go to 4-6 on the season.