Curt Cignetti explains his controversial decision to punt

Curt Cignetti took heat on Friday night for a decision he made in the fourth quarter of his team’s College Football Playoff game, and he later explained his decision.

Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers lost 27-17 at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday night. The final score is much closer than the game really was considering IU was down 27-3 with 4:50 left. With his team down by a lot, people couldn’t believe that Cignetti wasn’t more aggressive late.

The Hoosiers were down 20-3 and began with the ball at their 40 early in the fourth quarter. They moved it to Notre Dame’s 48 and had a 4th-and-11 with 10:34 left. Rather than go for it, Indiana chose to punt.

Neither ESPN’s announcers nor the fans watching the game could believe the decision.

“I don’t understand… It makes no sense,” announcer Greg McElroy said.

"Indiana is going to punt… I'm very surprised." – Sean McDonough on Curt Cignetti's decision "I don't understand… It makes no sense." – Greg McElroy "I don't get this at all. He's really punting it… That's a head-scratcher to me." – McDonough 🏈🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/VYbACXoRJb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2024

Other fans said similar things.

Curt Cignetti punted in plus territory down 17 with 10:41 left in a playoff game. Get this fraud out of here. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 21, 2024

It’s no surprise then that Cignetti was asked about the matter following the game.

The first-year Indiana coach explained his decision.

“I didn’t want to punt, but we were doing nothing on offense. And our defense was fighting. That was the only positive really that I could draw, was our defense was still fighting. Because our offense was doing nothing. And I didn’t want to go 4th-and-10. It’s like you’re just wishing and hoping. You have nothing to base it on that you can convert 4th-and-10 at that point. And there’s still time if you punt to win the game. So that was the reason why. I didn’t want to do it, but I felt like it was the best move.”

Sure, nobody likes going for it on 4th-and-11 when their offense hasn’t done anything, but what other realistic options did Indiana have to try making a comeback? Not many, which is why they lost by 10 despite finishing the game with a few touchdowns.