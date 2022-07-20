Dabo Swinney has strong response for DJ Uiagalelei critics

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei endured a disappointing first season as starter in 2021, and he became a firm target of fan criticisms. Some still have yet to be won over, but coach Dabo Swinney is not listening to them.

Swinney had a strong response Wednesday when asked about Clemson fans being critical of Uiagalelei. The coach pointed out that he did not need to hear from people who, in his mind, thought Uiagalelei was superior to Trevor Lawrence when Uiagalelei was a freshman.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney asked about criticism of D.J. Uiagalelei from Clemson fans: "They had a lot of great opinions about him his freshman year: 'let's sit Trevor (Lawrence) & play D.J.' I don't need anyone on a message board to tell me who D.J. is. I know who D.J. is" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 20, 2022

To be fair, a lot of the criticism of Uiagalelei was warranted in 2021. Swinney knew it then, too, as he at one point benched the quarterback who had been touted as a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate.

Clemson’s hope is that with a full year as starter under his belt and an offseason to prepare, Uiagalelei will be much better in 2022. If that is not the case, these Swinney dismissals will not age well.