 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 25, 2021

Dabo Swinney answers whether DJ Uiagalelei is still the Clemson QB

September 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

DJ Uiagalelei

DJ Uiagalelei’s starting quarterback job at Clemson is in question after yet another uninspiring performance.

Uiagalelei went 12/26 for 111 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Clemson’s 27-21 loss to NC State in double overtime on Saturday. This was the third time in four games that Clemson has failed to score more than 14 points in regulation.

For a team that expects to compete for the national championship each year, that sort of offensive performance won’t cut it.

That’s why Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked after Saturday’s loss whether DJ is still their quarterback. Swinney said he would evaluate everything and indicated he would likely stick with Uiagalelei.

Swinney saying he thinks DJ is the quarterback means that it’s not a definitive situation. That’s telling, but what else could he say? Uiagalelei has not delivered so far. The sophomore has not passed for more than 178 yards in a game and the offense has been lackluster.

Swinney will be looking at what changes need to be made and will consider all options.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus