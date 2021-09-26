Dabo Swinney answers whether DJ Uiagalelei is still the Clemson QB

DJ Uiagalelei’s starting quarterback job at Clemson is in question after yet another uninspiring performance.

Uiagalelei went 12/26 for 111 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Clemson’s 27-21 loss to NC State in double overtime on Saturday. This was the third time in four games that Clemson has failed to score more than 14 points in regulation.

For a team that expects to compete for the national championship each year, that sort of offensive performance won’t cut it.

That’s why Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked after Saturday’s loss whether DJ is still their quarterback. Swinney said he would evaluate everything and indicated he would likely stick with Uiagalelei.

Dabo Swinney: "This point at 2-2 you look at everything. There’s nothing that you don’t evaluate. But I think DJ is our quarterback." — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 26, 2021

Swinney saying he thinks DJ is the quarterback means that it’s not a definitive situation. That’s telling, but what else could he say? Uiagalelei has not delivered so far. The sophomore has not passed for more than 178 yards in a game and the offense has been lackluster.

Swinney will be looking at what changes need to be made and will consider all options.