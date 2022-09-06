Dabo Swinney gets meme treatment over huge play call sheet

Dabo Swinney is one of the most respected coaches in college football, but he was the target of some jokes during Clemson’s opener on Monday night.

Swinney was seen carrying a massive play call sheet on the sidelines. The large, laminated sheet led to many jokes. Many people thought Swinney’s play sheet resembled the type of menu you would see at a Denny’s or Waffle House.

Dabo play calling sheet the same size that poster I use to do projects on in elementary school 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) September 6, 2022

No wonder Clemson’s offense is struggling, Dabo Swinney is calling plays off a Waffle House menu! pic.twitter.com/fEcAsk1mur — Auburn Jokes® (@TheAuburnJokes) September 6, 2022

Dabo's play sheet looks like the Waffle House menu. — Chris Trainor (@ChrisTrainorSC) September 6, 2022

Dabo’s got an awfully oversized call sheet for a QB he trusts to run about four different plays — KP (@HeHateMe013) September 6, 2022

Dabo carrying around that huge play sheet talking into his headset. “Tell me what the colors mean again?” — TRC (@RubrChickens) September 6, 2022

Dabo calling plays behind a Dennys menu — G🐘 (@KickersSuck) September 6, 2022

Dabo Swinney waiving around a Cheesecake Factory menu on the Clemson sideline, — Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) September 6, 2022

All the jokes were pretty humorous. We can’t argue about that.

Clemson lost both of their coordinators from last season. Longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to take the Oklahoma head coach job, while offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left for the Virginia head coach job.

Swinney may now be more plugged-in with the Tigers’ offense than usual … and he has the play sheet to match.