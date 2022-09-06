 Skip to main content
Dabo Swinney gets meme treatment over huge play call sheet

September 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dabo Swinney on the sidelines

Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney questions the side judge after a replay during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Swinney is one of the most respected coaches in college football, but he was the target of some jokes during Clemson’s opener on Monday night.

Swinney was seen carrying a massive play call sheet on the sidelines. The large, laminated sheet led to many jokes. Many people thought Swinney’s play sheet resembled the type of menu you would see at a Denny’s or Waffle House.

All the jokes were pretty humorous. We can’t argue about that.

Clemson lost both of their coordinators from last season. Longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to take the Oklahoma head coach job, while offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left for the Virginia head coach job.

Swinney may now be more plugged-in with the Tigers’ offense than usual … and he has the play sheet to match.

