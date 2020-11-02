Dan Mullen fined $25K for role in Florida-Missouri brawl

Florida head coach Dan Mullen helped instigate a brawl between his team and Missouri players on Saturday with his actions at the end of the first half, and the SEC has fined him over the incident.

The SEC announced on Monday that Mullen has been fined $25,000 for violating the conference’s bylaws governing sportsmanship. Multiple players on each side were also suspended for the first half of their team’s next game.

Mullen was furious over a late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (video here) on the last play of the first half in Florida’s win. The coach began yelling across the field at Missouri’s sideline, and his actions appeared to fire up Gators players. Players then began throwing punches and kicking as part of the brawl.

Mullen did not show remorse for his actions immediately after the fight, as he hyped up the crowd at The Swamp on his way to the locker room. It’s not a huge surprise he was fined.