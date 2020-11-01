Video: Missouri, Florida get in huge fight before halftime

There was a huge fight at the end of the first half between Florida and Missouri during Saturday night’s game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

Multiple players got involved in the fight and punches were thrown. Some players even seemed to trade kicks.

Bad situation at the end of the first half of the Florida-Missouri game pic.twitter.com/axzouyXlHf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 1, 2020

Every player on both teams was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for their behavior. Missouri’s Tre Williams was ejected, as were

Antwaun Powell and Zachary Carter for the Gators.

Gators coach Dan Mullen took the opportunity to hype up Florida’s fans afterwards.

Dan Mullen hyping up the crowd after Missouri and Florida had a brawl heading into halftime. A lot of punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/VVFJdIjo2A — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 1, 2020

Mullen was upset over a hit to Florida quarterback Kyle Trask before the half (video here). The belief is that his reaction to the hit fired up his players and resulted in the halftime brawl.

The 2-1 Gators held a 20-7 lead over the 2-2 Tigers at halftime.