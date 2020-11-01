 Skip to main content
Video: Missouri, Florida get in huge fight before halftime

October 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

Missouri Florida fight

There was a huge fight at the end of the first half between Florida and Missouri during Saturday night’s game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

Multiple players got involved in the fight and punches were thrown. Some players even seemed to trade kicks.

Every player on both teams was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for their behavior. Missouri’s Tre Williams was ejected, as were
Antwaun Powell and Zachary Carter for the Gators.

Gators coach Dan Mullen took the opportunity to hype up Florida’s fans afterwards.

Mullen was upset over a hit to Florida quarterback Kyle Trask before the half (video here). The belief is that his reaction to the hit fired up his players and resulted in the halftime brawl.

The 2-1 Gators held a 20-7 lead over the 2-2 Tigers at halftime.

