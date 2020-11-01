Dan Mullen furious over Trajan Jeffcoat cheap shot late hit on Kyle Trask

Dan Mullen appeared to be furious over a late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask before halftime of Saturday’s game against Missouri at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. that sparked a brawl.

Florida attempted a Hail Mary while up 20-7 against Missouri on the final play of the half. Trask was nailed by a cheap shot from Trajan Jeffcoat after releasing the ball.

For those who don't have SEC Network Alternate … the end of Half between #Mizzou and Florida. Trajan Jeffcoat with a late hit is what Florida got upset about. pic.twitter.com/jOTxFPzbuD — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 1, 2020

Mullen was ticked off and started to yell across the field. The Gators coach yelling at Missouri must have fired up Florida’s players, leading to some friction before halftime. Players began throwing punches and kicking as part of the brawl (video here).

Mullen was so hyped up that he fired up the fans in Gainesville before going into the tunnel for halftime.

Dan Mullen hyping up the crowd after Missouri and Florida had a brawl heading into halftime. A lot of punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/VVFJdIjo2A — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 1, 2020

Florida went into halftime holding a 20-7 lead.