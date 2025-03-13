Former Super Bowl MVP quarterback visits Giants

The New York Giants’ search for a veteran quarterback may lead them to a former Super Bowl MVP.

The Giants hosted free agent quarterback Joe Flacco for a free agent visit on Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Flacco and the Giants concluded the visit without a deal, and the team will still host Russell Wilson for a visit on Friday.

Flacco has not been a full-time starter since 2017 with Baltimore, though he did win AP Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2023 after a remarkable five-game stretch with the Cleveland Browns that saw him go 4-1 to get them into the playoffs.

The 40-year-old spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He went 2-4 in six starts after Anthony Richardson’s benching, and ultimately did not perform well enough to keep the job. His seven interceptions in eight games were a significant issue, though he did throw 12 touchdown passes.

Flacco appears to be the Giants’ third choice as they look to bring in a veteran quarterback, but there are enough concerns about their top two choices that they feel the need to register their interest in him. The team will host Wilson for a free agent visit on Friday. However, it is relatively clear at this point that Aaron Rodgers is their primary target, and the entire market seems to be waiting on his decision.

Flacco is a long way from the player who won Super Bowl MVP honors after guiding the Ravens to a championship in 2012. If both Rodgers and Wilson decide to go elsewhere, however, there is a very real chance he might be starting for the Giants in Week 1 in 2025.