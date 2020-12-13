Dan Mullen defends Marco Wilson over shoe throw

Marco Wilson’s shoe toss helped cost the Florida Gators a game and perhaps even more than that, but Dan Mullen isn’t throwing him under the bus.

Mullen defended his cornerback over the penalty he took in Saturday’s loss to LSU, arguing that Wilson was not trying to taunt LSU.

“It’s a shame,” Mullen said, via Nick de la Torre of Rivals. “I went back to and watched it. He made a play and the shoe ended up in his hands. He threw the shoe and went to celebrate with his teammates.”

Mullen’s desire to try to protect his player is understandable. The coach bashing him publicly won’t do anyone any good. That said, if you watch the video, Wilson had ample time to think better of the shoe throw, but did it anyway.

Florida’s College Football Playoff chances are essentially dead in large part due to Wilson’s actions. Mullen’s defense probably isn’t going to do much to shift the blame.