Houston makes decision on Dana Holgorsen’s future

Houston wrapped up a disappointing season with a loss to UCF on Saturday, and they have wasted no time making a major change.

Dana Holgorsen has been fired as the head coach at Houston, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Holgorsen has a buyout of nearly $15 million, though there is offset language in the coach’s contract that would lower the buyout amount if he lands another job.

Houston went 4-8 in its first season in the Big 12, which was Holgorsen’s fifth with the program. The Cougars made three straight bowl games prior to this season, winning the last two. Holgorsen finishes with an overall record of 31-28.

There was talk entering the season that Holgorsen was on the hot seat, and he enthusiastically dismissed it. Houston went 8-5 last year, which was a step back after winning 12 games in 2021. Holgorsen was given a 6-year contract extension following the 12-win campaign.

Holgorsen was the head coach at West Virginia prior to taking the Houston job in 2019. He went 61-41 in eight seasons with the Mountaineers and led the team to seven bowl appearances.