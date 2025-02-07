Deion Sanders adds another Hall of Famer to his Colorado coaching staff

Deion Sanders has added another Hall of Famer to his coaching staff at Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes announced on Thursday that Marshall Faulk has joined their football coaching staff as a running backs coach. Faulk replaces Gary “Flea” Harrell on the staff. He is the third member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be part of the staff, joining Sanders and senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp.

One of the greatest to ever play the game. Welcome our new Running Backs Coach, Marshall Faulk, to Colorado!#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/pv2z0SB2w8 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) February 7, 2025

Faulk, 51, was a star running back at San Diego State before becoming a star running back in the NFL with the Colts and Rams. Few running backs in NFL history offered a better combination of rushing and receiving skills than Faulk. He averaged 1,186 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, and 74 receptions and 664 receiving yards per 17-game season for his career (seasons were only 16 games long when Faulk played).

In addition to being part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Faulk is part of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Like Sanders and Sapp, Faulk worked at NFL Network following his playing career. This will be Faulk’s first coaching job.

If you never got to see Faulk in action, or if it’s been a while since you’ve seen his highlights, you’ll enjoy this video of him:

The greatest player ever from San Diego State: @marshallfaulk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W73kuO2Eox — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) April 3, 2023

Faulk joining Colorado gives the Buffs’ staff even more credibility and big names when it comes to recruiting players.