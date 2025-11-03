Deion Sanders pulls interesting move with media after Colorado loss

Colorado continued to struggle with a blowout loss to Arizona on Saturday, and Deion Sanders made an interesting decision after the game.

Sanders did not allow any of his players to speak with the media following Colorado’s 52-17 loss to Arizona at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. That was the first time in Sanders’ three seasons with the school that Buffaloes players were not made available.

Sanders said he made the decision because he was the only one to blame for the embarrassing defeat.

“Don’t attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don’t attack the players. Come at me,” Sanders told reporters, according to ESPN.com.

The loss was Colorado’s fourth in their last five games and second consecutive blowout. The Buffaloes lost 53-7 to Utah the week before they were trounced by Arizona. Sanders insisted a lack of effort has not been the issue for Colorado and that the team has had solid practices.

“I know a quitter when I see one,” Sanders said. “I haven’t seen that.”

Colorado has had trouble replacing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, which was expected. Starting quarterback Kaidon Salter was benched late in the first half against Arizona. Ryan Staub came into the game and threw two interceptions, which led to him being benched in favor of freshman Ju-Ju Lewis.

Sanders went 4-8 in his first season with Colorado and then seemed to take a big step forward with a 9-4 campaign in 2024. He has been left searching for answers again this year with the Buffaloes now 3-6. It is fair to wonder whether the 58-year-old’s ongoing health issues have been a factor in the lack of success.