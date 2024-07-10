Deion Sanders makes interesting claim at Big 12 Media Days

Deion Sanders made an interesting claim while talking with reporters at the Big 12 Media Days event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. on Wednesday.

Sanders was asked whether he feels like he needs to perform/coach at a higher level. Sanders completely bought in to the question.

“Yes, I’m judged on a different scale,” Sanders said. “My wins are totally different than your wins. You just judging football.”

Sanders then said that how well his players perform in the classroom and off the field are also big factors in how he is judged.

“There’s a greater scope. I can’t win 9 games and our GPA suffers. Our GPA can’t be high but we lose another 8 games. … my wins are different. We have to win in every area. That’s the way we’re judged, and I’m cool with that,” Sanders said.

The 56-year-old Sanders has certainly put the spotlight on himself through his personality and publicity tricks. But to think there is more pressure on him to win that most other coaches at Power 5 schools is off base. There aren’t many coaches who last more than a few years without winning. The same will likely be the case for Sanders, who went 4-8 last season in his first at Colorado.