Deion Sanders has already accomplished 1 major feat at Colorado

Colorado is still months away from playing their first game under Deion Sanders, but the coach has already made a massive impact in Boulder. He accomplished yet another impressive feat this week.

On Monday, Colorado announced that it has sold out all of its season tickets for 2023. That is the first time that has happened since 1996 and only the ninth time in school history.

“We sold out, which is a blessing,” Sanders said.

Colorado also sold out its spring scrimmage, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday. More than 45,000 fans are expected at Folsom Field. The previous spring game record was 17,800 in 2008.

Remember, this is a Colorado program that finished 1-11 last season and was one of the worst teams in the country. Sanders has already been making waves on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. The rate at which tickets are selling shows how astronomically high the expectations are for the Buffaloes, but Sanders is fine with that. If he wanted to temper them, he would not have made this prediction.