Deion Sanders addresses rumor about TCU job

Deion Sanders on Monday addressed the rumor that he is a candidate for the TCU head coaching job.

A report last week said that Sanders interviewed for the TCU job and impressed officials to the point that he might make the second round of interviews. However, when talking with the media on Monday, Sanders was less convincing about his interest in the job.

“Well, TCU is not the only one interested in my services,” Sanders said, via the Clarion-Ledger. “(Jackson State athletic director) Ashley Robinson is interested in my services and finishing out what I completed. Never believe rumors, especially when I’ve been in the hospital for darn near a month. So never just go out there and believe what you hear, my man.”

Sanders offered more comments for the Clarion-Ledger. He noted how he has been in a health struggle, which consumed more of his focus than the possibility of switching jobs.

Though Deion makes a good point, none of that explains why he would have interviewed with TCU. He may have been in the hospital, but if the original report is accurate, Sanders wasn’t too busy to interview.

The 52-year-old coach is recovering from setbacks from a foot surgery that left him in a concerning health condition.

Maybe Sanders, who is in his first full season on the job, recognizes that it wouldn’t reflect too well on him to leave Jackson State so quickly after they gave him an opportunity to coach. He might also recognize that it might not be the best time for him to take on a higher pressure job given his health. Additionally, Sanders has two sons on the team at Jackson State. If he leaves, would his sons transfer to follow him?

Photo: Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to media during a press conference at JSU's Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.