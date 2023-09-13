 Skip to main content
Deion Sanders has great quote about Colorado’s early success

September 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders wearing a Colorado hat

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has quickly made the Colorado Buffaloes the talk of college football, but he will not be pausing to soak it in anytime soon.

Sanders was asked Wednesday if he had taken any time to enjoy the Buffs’ early success after a 2-0 start. The Colorado head coach responded with an incredible analogy.

“I don’t have time to enjoy the moment,” Sanders said. “Santa don’t have time, you know. He gotta deliver the gifts. He ain’t got time to enjoy his cookies.”

That attitude certainly helps contribute to Sanders’ early success. It would be very easy for Colorado to get a bit high on themselves after two wins, including one over TCU. Sanders will not be allowing that to happen.

Sanders has been a quote machine so far with the Buffaloes, and that is certainly not about to change. As long as he gets results, expect everyone to keep eating it up.

