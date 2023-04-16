Deion Sanders continues to clean house at Colorado

The new Buffaloes head coach landed one of the best transfer classes in college football this offseason. The addition of some of those players has seemingly come at the expense of incumbent Buffs. Accordingly, some of the players have left the program and chosen to transfer.

On Saturday, the day the spring transfer portal opened, five Colorado players entered the portal. The list of players includes: Jayle Stacks, Keyshon Mills, Nikko Reed, Dylan Dixson and Austin Smith.

Stacks rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown last season for the Buffs.

A day before the five players hit the portal, Colorado’s Twitter account advertised that they were seeking incoming transfers.

The transfer portal is open and you know Coach Prime ain't hard to find. 👀#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/t02hm0rNEq — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 15, 2023

When a program loses several transfers, it’s often spun as a negative for the program. But the truth is that many times those players are leaving because they weren’t going to be helping the team anyway. In this case, it’s quite likely that Sanders encouraged the players to head elsewhere. After all, Colorado went 1-11 and was atrocious last season. They need some new talent.

