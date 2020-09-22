 Skip to main content
Deion Sanders denies that Terrell Owens, Warren Sapp are joining staff

September 22, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Deion Sanders was officially introduced as the head coach at Jackson State this week. As if that wasn’t enough of a splash for the program, a report on Tuesday claimed Sanders is assembling a coaching staff that would be fit for a reality TV show. Sanders says that report is inaccurate, however.

Joe Cook of 16 WAPT News in Mississippi cited sources who informed him that Terrell Owens will be Sanders’ wide receivers coach and Warren Sapp will coach the defensive line. Sanders quickly shot down the report and said it is “absolutely wrong.”

Owens and Sapp also took to Twitter to rip the report. Sapp responded to a tweet from FOX College Football, which seemingly confirmed the report before attributing it to Cook and then deleting their original tweet.

Sanders has made no formal announcements yet about his staff, but he told reporters on Tuesday that all of the positions have been filled. He said the staff has over 80 years of combined NFL playing and coaching experience.

It’s unclear where the misinformation came from. If you saw the flashy entrance Sanders made when he was introduced at Jackson State on Monday, you may have believed he would hire Owens and Sapp as part of his staff. That would have been fun.

