Video: Deion Sanders makes classic ‘Prime Time’ entrance at Jackson State

Deion Sanders was officially introduced as the new head football coach at Jackson State on Monday, and his entrance at the school was right on par with everything else he has done in his Hall of Fame career.

Sanders showed up to his press conference at Jackson State with police lights flashing, sirens blaring and the school marching band leading the way.

What an entrance for @DeionSanders the new head coach of @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/0xWttSvrNV — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 21, 2020

Sanders then gave an emotional speech.

“We going to win,” Sanders said, according to TMZ. “We going to look good while we win. We going to have a good time while we win. And we going to do this professionally. … I believe this is going to be a marriage made in heaven, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Sanders had made it no secret that he wanted to get into head coaching. He was linked to one high-profile college job a while back, but nothing ever came of that. While there was some concern over one of his endorsement deals and how it would impact him taking a job at Jackson State, that is all being worked out.

A former eight-time Pro Bowler as a player, Sanders has only coached at the high school level. Jackson State has not had a winning season since 2013, so Sanders will face immediate pressure to right the ship.